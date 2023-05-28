,

Galería | Las mejores imágenes de una noche para la historia en Los Cármenes

Instantáneas de la celebración de los goles, los momentos de angustia y el éxtasis final de una noche para la historia

Granada CF CD Leganes
El banquillo del Granada CF estalla de locura tras el pitido final de Cordero Vega | Fotos: Antonio L. Juárez
GranadaDigital
0
Etiquetas , , , , ,

Relacionadas







Se el primero en comentar

Deja un comentario