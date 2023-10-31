🔴 Directo | La princesa Leonor jura la Constitución en el Congreso de los Diputados

El acto sigue el esquema del juramento de Felipe de Borbón, pero con más mujeres, lenguas cooficiales y ausencias de ministros y partidos

La princesa Leonor jura la Constitución ante las Cortes Generales
La princesa Leonor jura la Constitución en presencia de la presidenta del Congreso, Francina Armengol; sus padres, el rey Felipe y la reina Letizia; su hermana, la infanta Sofía, y el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez | Foto: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press
GranadaDigital
0

Etiquetas , , , , Princesa Leonor

Relacionadas







Se el primero en comentar

Deja un comentario