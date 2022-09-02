HBO, Disney+ o Amazon Prime Video: estos son sus principales estrenos para septiembre
Como cada mes, nuevos productos llegan a las principales plataformas
Con septiembre recién comenzado, las plataformas han de ponerse las pilas. Con el nuevo curso en marcha, mucha gente elige este momento para tomar decisiones sobre qué plataformas contratar y de cual cancelar la suscripción.
Por ello, las empresas de streaming tienen que ponerse las pilas y renovar sus contenidos. Este año no ha sido menos, y los nuevos contenidos que llegan este noveno mes han llamado la atención de todos los suscriptores.
Series
Amazon
- American Ninja Warrior Temporadas 12-13 (2022)
- Friday Night Lights Temporadas 1-5 (2007)
- Texicanas (2019)
- WAGS Miami Temporadas 1-2 (2022)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Series Premiere)
- Thursday Night Football
- September Mornings, Temporada 2 (2022)
- Un Extraño Enemigo Temporada 2 (2022)
HBO
- Looney Tunes Cartoons: Back to School' (3/9)
- 'Rick y Morty' T6 (5/9)
- 'Birdgirl' T2 (14/9)
- 'El cuento de la criada' T5 (15/9)
- 'Los Espookys' T2 (17/9)
- 'LA Brea' T2 (28/9)
- 'Causa propia' (29/9)
- 'Industry' T2 (30/9)
Disney +
- Pistol - (7 de septiembre)
- Miniserie
- Cars: En la carretera - Temporada 1 (8 de septiembre)
- Mike - (8 de septiembre)
- Miniserie
- Growing Up - Temporada 1 (8 de septiembre)
- Bodas de infarto - Temporada 1 (8 de septiembre)
- Andor - Temporada 1 (21 de septiembre)
Películas
Amazon
- 21 Grams (2004)
- 23:59 (2011)
- A Family Thing (1996)
- The Adjustment Bureau (2011)
- The Adventures of Buckraoo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)
- American Beauty (1999)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)
- American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)
- American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)
- The Clan (2015)
- Cold Creek Manor (2003)
- Crazy Heart (2010)
- The Descent (2006)
- The Dilemma (2011)
- Dust 2 Glory (2017)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- Europa Report (2013)
- The Expendables (2010)
- The Expendables 2 (2012)
- The Expendables 3 (2014)
- Failure to Launch (2006)
- Fight Club (1999)
- Frontera (2014)
- The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)
- Gorky Park (1983)
- The Sacrament (2013)
- Save The Last Dance (2001)
- Shattered (2022)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
- Sin Nombre (2009)
- Skyfall (2012)
- Staying Alive (1983)
- Superstar (1999)
- Support Your Local Sheriff (1969)
- The Transporter (2002)
- Trollhunter (2011)
- Uncommon Valor (1983)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- Van Wilder: Freshman Year (2009)
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)
- Wanted (2008)
- War of The Worlds (2005)
- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
- We’re No Angels (1955)
- Wild Bill (1995)
- The Young Victoria (2010)
- Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
- He Is Psychometric (2019)
- Prison Playbook (2017)
- Reply 1988 (2015)
- Reply 1994 (2013)
- Search: WWW (2019)
- Signal (2016)
- The Crowned Clown (2019)
- Aline (2022)
- Firebird (2022)
- Goodnight Mommy (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
- The Outfit (2022)
- Heatwave (2022)
- Prisma (2022)
- Firestarter (2022)
- Memory (2022)
- Our Idiot Brother (2011)
- Jungle (2022)
- Un Extraño Enemigo S2 (2022)
- Ambulance (2022)
- My Best Friend’s Exorcism (Amazon Original Movie, 2022)
HBO
- 'Get a Job' (1/9)
- 'Elvis' (2/9)
- 'El crimen perfecto' (2/9)
- 'Liga de la Justicia' (2/9)
- 'Las brujas de Zugarramurdi' (2/9)
- 'Tesis' (2/9)
- 'Astérix en los Juegos Olímpicos' (2/9)
- 'Astérix y Obélix contra César' (2/9)
Disney +
- Pinocho - (8 de septiembre)
- Thor: Love and Thunder - (8 de septiembre)
En general, estos son las principales novedades para el próximo mes que entra en lo que a HBO, Disney + y Amazon Prime Video se refiere. En cuanto a Netflix, también hay novedades.
