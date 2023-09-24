Directo | La Patrona de Granada ya procesiona por las calles de la ciudad

El centro de la capital, repleto de granadinos en una tarde de domingo con cielos completamente despejados

La-Virgen-de-las-Angustias-recorre-las-calles-de-Granada-tras-dos-anos-de-pandemia
Imagen de la Patrona de Granada saliendo de la Basílica de la Virgen de las Angustias el año pasado | Foto: Archivo GD
