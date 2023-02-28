Directo | La Junta otorga las Medallas de Andalucía en el Día de la comunidad

El acto institucional, que se desarrolla en el Teatro de la Maestranza de Sevilla, también comprende la entrega de la distinción de Hijo Predilecto

Acto de entrega de Medallas de Andalucía 2022
El presidente de la Junta, Juanma Moreno, durante la entrega del año pasado | Foto: E. P.
GranadaDigital
