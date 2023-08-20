Galería | El España-Inglaterra de la final del Mundial, en imágenes

Repasa todas las grandes estampas que ha dejado el partido que le ha dado a la Selección femenina la gloria en Sídney

Wwc23 Final Spain England
Las españolas celebran con el público desplazado a Sídney el título de campeona mundial de fútbol | Fotos: Europa Press
Europa Press
España ha vencido a Inglaterra en una final del Mundial femenino emocionante con hasta 14 minutos de añadido. Olga Carmona ha marcado el tanto del triunfo español. Repasa el partido en imágenes.

  • La granadina Esther González levanta al cielo el trofeo que acredita a España como campeona del mundo de fútbol femenino | Foto: Europa Press
