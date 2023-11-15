🔴 Señal en directo del debate de investidura desde el Congreso de los Diputados

Pedro Sánchez ya defiende ante el hemiciclo su investidura como presidente del Gobierno con el apoyo de Junts y Esquerra

Segunda votación en el Congreso para la investidura del candidato socialista a la presidencia del Gobierno
Pedro Sánchez comparece ante el Congreso de los Diputados | Foto: Archivo
GranadaDigital
0

Etiquetas , , , , ,

Relacionadas







Se el primero en comentar

Deja un comentario