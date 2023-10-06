Pedro Sánchez comparece junto al presidente del Consejo Europeo y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea

El presidente del Gobierno de España en funciones hace una valoración en el Palacio de Congresos tras la Cumbre Europea de Granada

Consejo informal de los jefes de estado de la Union Europea en Granada
El presidente del Gobierno de España en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, en la Cumbre Europea de Granada | Foto: Antonio L. Juárez
El presidente del Gobierno de España en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, comparece ante los medios de comunicación junto al presidente del Consejo Europeo y la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, en el Palacio de Congresos de Granada.

