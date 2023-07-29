,

🔴 Señal en directo del Granada CF - AD Ceuta

Los de Paco López afrontan desde las 9:30 en Montecastillo su cuarto test de pretemporada ante el conjunto caballa, de Primera Federación

PRETEMPORADA-Granada-CF-🆚-AD-Ceuta-FC
Sigue en GranadaDigital toda la pretemporada del Granada CF a través de la señal del canal de YouTube del conjunto rojiblanco.
