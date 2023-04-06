,

Directo | Las salidas de La Aurora y La Estrella erizan la piel de los granadinos

Salesianos, La Concha, La Aurora, La Estrella y El Silencio, protagonistas de una jornada especial para el Zaidín y el Albayzín

WhatsApp Image 2023-04-06 at 18.02.35
Un miembro de la Hermandad de la Concepción recoloca la corona de La Concha tras su salida del templo | Foto: Marta Ruiz
GranadaDigital
0

El Zaidín y el Albayzín toman protagonismo en este Jueves Santo. La concha, Salesianos, La Aurora, La Estrella y El Silencio realizan su estación de penitencia en el primer día oficialmente festivo de la Semana Santa.

Etiquetas , ,

Relacionadas







Se el primero en comentar

Deja un comentario