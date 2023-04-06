Directo | Las salidas de La Aurora y La Estrella erizan la piel de los granadinos
Salesianos, La Concha, La Aurora, La Estrella y El Silencio, protagonistas de una jornada especial para el Zaidín y el Albayzín
El Zaidín y el Albayzín toman protagonismo en este Jueves Santo. La concha, Salesianos, La Aurora, La Estrella y El Silencio realizan su estación de penitencia en el primer día oficialmente festivo de la Semana Santa.
